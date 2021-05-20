The incredible journey that Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson and his family have been on added another chapter this week as the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association announced that Matson will be awarded the 2020 Police Officer of the Year Award.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association:

"The Police Officer of the Year Award is given to an officer whose actions exceed expectations after having been injured, faced imminent personal hazards to life above and beyond the call of duty, and demonstrated courage in dangerous or emergency conditions which resulted in the successful resolution of the situation."

In addition to Matson winning the 2020 Police Officer of the Year Award, other members of the Waseca Police Department were also recognized by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

Captain Kris Markeson, Sergeant Tim Schroeder, Officer Andrew Harren were recognized among the winners of the 2020 Lifesaving Award. Markeson, Schroeder, Harren, and Matson also won the Medal of Honor award for 2020.

The award comes the week of the Matson Benefit happening out at the Waseca County Fairgrounds this Saturday. The fairgrounds will open up at 10am with a ceremony and then a silent auction will take place along with a car show and live music.

Details of the fundraising event for the Matson Family can be found through an event page on Facebook, which you can see here.