Want a Romantic Valentines Getaway? Check out this Minnesota Cabin

Ok, I realize we’re barely finished with Christmas and have not even gotten to New Years Eve yet, and I’m bringing up Valentines Day.

Get our free mobile app

For some people Valentines Day is a really big deal, and if your significant other is one of those people, you can’t really ever get started too early in planning what you'd like to do.

This year Valentines Day Falls on a Wednesday, which means if you want to plan a Valentines getaway, doing it the weekend before or the weekend after might be the best way to go.

If you’re looking to be able to find a place to disconnect from everyone and everything, this spot in Minnesota is a good option for you.

Photo Credit- Getaway via Airbnb Photo Credit- Getaway via Airbnb loading...

This cabin in Willow River, which is about an hour and a half outside of the Twin Cities, allows you to disconnect because it doesn’t offer a tv or wi-fi, but they do have a selection of books to read while you’re there.

Photo Credit- Getaway via Airbnb Photo Credit- Getaway via Airbnb loading...

The description of the area where this and other cabins like it are situated is: “nestled across acres of private woodlands”. Several state parks including Banning and Moose Lake are nearby and you’re not far from Lake Superior.

There are 49 cabins similar to this owned by this company listed on Airbnb. You’ll find complimentary firewood for the firepit that’s on your outdoor space. You’ll also find a picnic table and Adirondack chairs outside as well.

Photo Credit- Getaway via AIrbnb Photo Credit- Getaway via AIrbnb loading...

Inside the cabin, enjoy the queen bunkbeds with fresh linens, well equipped kitchenette with mini-fridge and stove.

Photo Credit- Getaway via AIrbnb Photo Credit- Getaway via AIrbnb loading...

There is a private bathroom at each location as well.

Photo Credit- Getaway via Airbnb Photo Credit- Getaway via Airbnb loading...

Of the perks of these cabins, each features a large picture window looking into nature.

Photo Credit- Getaway via Airbnb Photo Credit- Getaway via Airbnb loading...

Another perk is these locations are dog friendly, there is a $50 for bringing “Fido” along for the trip.

Photo Credit- Getaway via Airbnb Photo Credit- Getaway via Airbnb loading...

Let’s face it, the Christmas Holiday can be hectic and stressful, and being able to unplug and spend some quality time with the one you love, could be just the thing to put 2024 on the right track, and these cabins could be just what you need to do just that.