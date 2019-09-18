Voices for Veterans [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment I talked with Suicide Prevention Coordinator Laura Kunstleben, Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable and veteran Fred Hill. We discussed their upcoming Whole Health Fair which will be held at the St. Cloud V.A. Thursday September 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We also talked about their Suicide Prevention event September 24. Listen to the conversation below.

The Whole Health Fair will consist of working the body, spirit and soul, power of the mind, surroundings, personal development, food & drink, recharge, family, friends and co-workers and coaching. Veterans are encouraged to just show up for the event. Pre-registration is required for the Suicide Prevention event September 24.