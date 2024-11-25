Viola “Vi” R. Schloeder, 86, Sauk Rapids

April 7, 1938 - November 23, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Viola Schloeder, age 86, who passed away Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Vi was born April 7, 1938 in Richmond to Leonard and Sarah (Braegelman) Schramel. She honorably served our country in the Women’s Air Force. Vi married Alcuin Vincent Schloeder on July 2, 1960 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a homemaker and also worked in the kitchen at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud for over 17 years, and then went on to be a private PCA. Vi was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed listening to music, watching TV, playing 500, and spending time with her family. Vi was selfless, always put others first, and had a strong faith.

Survivors include her son and daughters, Alcuin Schloeder Jr. of Sauk Rapids, MaryAnn (Randall) Molitor of Sauk Rapids, and Karen Schloeder of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Richard Schramel of Alexandria, Norbert (Joan) Schramel of Sartell, Sarah Jane Friedl of Monticello, Mary Ann Bernick of St. Cloud, Margaret Olson of St. Cloud, Rosemary (Ronald) Gohman of Clearwater, and LuEllen (Jim) Hopper of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Cathi Schloeder, Jenny (Casey) O’Malley, Megan (Dave) Herbst, Nick (Ashley) Molitor, Jaelyn Molitor, Kelly (Logan) Berg, Tom (Jenna) Terwey, and Ashley Terwey; and great grandchildren, Cal, Mickey, Holly, Grayson, Jake, Reese, Bentley, Blake, and Brody. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alcuin on April 23, 2019; son, Mark; brothers, Leonard Jr. and Lawrence.