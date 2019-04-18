Vikings Release 2019 Schedule

The Minnesota Vikings released their complete 2019 schedule Wednesday night. The slate includes five prime time games.

The Vikings, who finished 2018 with an 8-7-1 record, will host the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener on September 8th (12 p.m.), followed by a trip to Green Bay for a noon start on September 15th.

Minnesota will play prime time games on Thursday, October 24th against Washington, at Dallas (Sunday, November 10th), at Seattle (Monday, December 2nd), at the Chargers (Sunday, December 15th) and at home against Green Bay (Monday, December 23rd).

The Vikings can be heard all season long on AM 1240, WJON.

2019 Schedule (Noon unless noted, Home games in BOLD)

Sunday, Sept. 8th vs ATLANTA

Sunday, Sept. 15th @ Green Bay

Sunday, Sept. 22nd vs OAKLAND

Sunday, Sept. 29th @ Chicago 3:25 PM

Sunday, Oct. 6th @ New York Giants

Sunday, Oct. 13th vs PHILADELPHIA

Sunday, Oct. 20th @ Detroit

Thursday, Oct. 24th vs WASHINGTON 7:20 PM

Sunday, Nov. 3rd @ Kansas City

Sunday, Nov. 10th @ Dallas 7:20 PM

Sunday, Nov. 17th vs DENVER

Sunday, Nov. 24th BYE WEEK

Monday, Dec. 2nd @ Seattle 7:15 PM

Sunday, Dec. 8th vs DETROIT

Sunday, Dec. 15th @ LA Chargers 7:20 PM

Monday, Dec. 23rd vs GREEN BAY 7:15 PM

Sunday, Dec. 29th vs CHICAGO