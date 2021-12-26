Vikings Playoff Chances Slim After Loss to Rams

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brandon Powell returned a Vikings punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to help fuel the LA Rams to a 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

With the win, the Rams clinch a spot in the playoffs. With the loss, The Vikings' chance to reach the playoffs drops to just 11%.

Sony Michel rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a score for the Rams. Matthew Stafford was intercepted three times by the Vikings' defense.

The Vikings were kept out of the end zone on two first-half trips inside the 10.

The Rams are 11-4 in first place in the NFC West. The Vikings fall to 7-8.

Next for Minnesota; the Vikings visit the Packers in Green Bay next Sunday (1/2) night.