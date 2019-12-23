Vikings Game Day: Packers in Minneapolis Tonight

The Minnesota Vikings (10-4) are back at home tonight to host the Green Bay Packers (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Vikings are looking to build on their 39-10 win over the Chargers last Sunday in Los Angeles. The Packers beat the Bears 21-13 last week at Lambeau.

Both teams have already clinched a playoff berth, but the crown for NFC North champion is still undecided. If the Packers win either of their final two games, they'll be the champs.

The title will belong to the Vikings with a win over the Packers tonight and another over the Bears next Sunday, paired with a Packer loss next Sunday in Detroit.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (11-3) Minnesota Vikings (10-4) Chicago Bears (8-7) Detroit Lions (3-10-1)

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will not play tonight, listed as 'out' for the game. Running back Alexander Mattison is listed as 'questionable.'

The Vikings are 5½ point favorites against the Packers tonight.

The game is set to kickoff at 7:15 PM CT. (TV: ESPN, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

