Victoria “Vicki” G. Klever, 78, Sartell

July 17, 1943 - October 7, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Victoria “Vicki” G. Klever, age 78, of Sartell who passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Therapy Suites in Sartell, surrounded by her family. Pastor Jeff Sackett will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 and one-hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Victoria was born on July 17, 1943 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Roman and Clara (Komro) Schuh. She was raised on her family’s farm and worked alongside them. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School where during her four years, she played the trombone in the marching band. The highlight of that time was when she marched in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Parade. Vicki married Maynard Klever on September 21, 1963 at Vision of Glory Church in Plymouth. The couple moved to Sartell where she was a homemaker for most of her life. Vicki also established the non-profit Treasure Chest Thrift and Gift Store in St. Cloud. She was a member of Celebration Lutheran in Sartell and was very active within her church family whether it be with bible study or Sunday School. Vicki loved to play cards, especially Bridge. She enjoyed socializing and being a part of various clubs in the community, such as Bridge Club and the Lunch Club. Vicki was a talented artist, creating landscape pieces with oils and watercolors. She was a voracious reader, and she loved traveling. Family was most important to her and she enjoyed weekend camping trips with them. She was always kind, caring and concerned for others. Victoria was vivacious, meticulous, and her outgoing, fun-loving spirit will always be cherished and remembered.

Survivors include her spouse of 58 years, Maynard of Sartell; children, Mike (Judy) Klever of Sartell, Terri (Tony) Rodriguez of Sartell, Jon (Crystine) Klever of Sartell, and Heidi Klever of Sartell; brothers, Bob (Myrna) Schuh of Soldotna, AK, Pat (Nancy) Schuh of Rock Falls, WI, John (Jo Marie) Schuh of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Nick (Amanda), Curt (Kristie), and Russ (Emily) Klever; Heather (Ismael), Chris (Sam) and Rose Rodriguez; Dylan (Laurana) Maselter and Olivia Klever; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Lily, and Charlotte; Catalina; and Mateo. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roman Jr. “Sonny”; and sister, Mary Lou Hurlburt.