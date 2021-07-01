Victor R. “Junie” Dietman, 90, St. Cloud

December 31, 1930 - June 27, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 for Victor R. “Junie” Dietman, age 90, of St. Cloud at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Victor passed away Sunday, June 27 at Cherrywood South in St. Cloud. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Victor or “Junie” was born the third of eleven children on December 31, 1930 in St. Cloud to Victor J. and Laura (Stang) Dietman. He attended grade school at St. Mary’s Cathedral and graduated from Cathedral High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He married Dorothy Loehrer on August 20, 1952 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and they lived in St. Cloud most of their lives.

Victor helped his dad at Dietman’s Grocery in south St. Cloud from young on. He stocked shelves, cashiered and became butcher. Vic and his brother, Robert became co-owners until its closing. He became locally famous for his sausage and liver pate that was shared with family and friends at Christmas. He was also known for his potato salad, cucumbers and roast beef recipes that became family favorites. Many people would stop by the store just to visit.

Victor loved spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, often telling jokes and pulling pranks. He would do anything to help anyone, which included taking his great-grandson Dylan to appointments in his younger years. Early in the morning, he would meet friends for coffee, and when the COVID pandemic hit, they would just gather with coffee and donuts, and visit in their cars.

Faith was an important part of his life - praying a daily rosary, attending Mass regularly and participating in Eucharistic Adoration. Victor was a member was a member of the Eagles Club and the Order of Catholic Foresters. He also enjoyed reading the daily paper, doing a crossword, playing cards (especially “Trash” or “500”) and mowing the lawn.

Victor is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of 68 years, daughters Linda (Bob) Arnold and Patricia (Roger) Kunkel both of St. Cloud, grandchildren Sean (Angie) Arnold, Mary Catherine (Tom) Bzdok, Stephanie Kunkel and Joshua (Megan) Kunkel, great grandchildren Blake, Dylan, Mason, Alivia and Drew Arnold, Alex and Lauren Bzdok and Brooklyn Kunkel. He is also survived by his brothers LeRoy, Robert (Joanne) of St. Cloud, and Bill (Jan) of Marble Falls, Texas, sisters Kathleen Bestgen of St. Cloud, Marlene Rennie of Excelsior and Barbara (Tom) Miller of Sartell, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding Victor in death were his parents Victor and Laura, sons Victor III “Butchie” and John V., brothers Elvin and Donald, and sisters Janet and Laura Ann Nelson.