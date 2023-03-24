Vernon M. Schreiner, 78, Richmond

December 21, 1944 - March 21, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN, for Vernon M. Schreiner, age 78, who died Tuesday at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Today we “Gotta-be” sad, grateful, and proud. On 3-21-23 Vern Schreiner was called to his final “ponderosa”.

On 12-21-44 God looked down and said, “I need a strong, kind, generous man who is friendly to all, tells his loved ones ‘I love you and don’t you ever forget it’, greets friends and strangers with a warm smile, firm handshake, and eventually ‘knucks’. A man believes he has a perfect lawn until someone else mows, a brother that bonds strongly with all five siblings, a husband who lives by his wedding vows, a (grand)father that instills goodness by example, doesn’t forget to say thank you, admits when he’s made a mistake, trusts in God’s plan, oh and not to forget ….. ‘I need a farmer and I’m going to name him Vernon Michael Schreiner.’”

He was born in St. Nicholas, MN to Gregor and Frances Schreiner. He lived on the farm his grandparents settled on from Germany, where he grew up with five siblings Ray (JoAnn), Ralph (Judi), Sy, Marion (Elmer) Frank and Dave who all became his lifelong best friends.

He graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1962. Baseball was a passion that started at a very young age, and it continued throughout his entire life. His true dream was to take over the family farm. On September 2, 1968, he married Lucy Linn, who on that day forward was truly adored. They owned and operated the family dairy and crop farm where they raised five children: Duane (Kelly), Rhonda (Tom) Cronin, Scott (Holly), Tina (Chris) Pendergast and Paul (DeNay).

After 38 years Vern passed the century farm baton to his oldest son. Vern and Lucy moved “into town” where Vern worked for Backes Wood Products. They enjoyed time with friends and their growing family of ten grandchildren Carrie (Logan) Gjovik, Patrick and Matthew, Quinlan and Vincent Cronin, Gracyn and Mara, Gavin Pendergast, Reed and Bryn.

Vern is also survived by in-laws, Eileen (Max) Wakefield, Ralph (Theresia) Linn, Clarence (Marion) Linn, Betty Linn, Roger (Neva) Linn, and Gary (Teresa) Linn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Richard Linn, Loren Linn; nephews, Gregg Schreiner, Nicholas Schreiner and niece, Sherrie Frank.

Vern was a member of: U.S. Army Reserves, Cold Spring Co-op board, Land O’Lakes, St. Nicholas Parish and Men’s Sodality, Farm Bureau, The Catholic United, American Legion and Knights of Columbus. When he wasn’t farming, he enjoyed hunting, playing cards and attending sporting events.

The past twelve years Vern continued to choose to live by his core values as a disease took over everything but his mind. He kept his chin up to notice the good, maintained an incredible will to live, never forgot to say thank you to a caregiver and told jokes with limited words. He chose love and faith and he prevailed. (Thank you for letting us witness the beauty in the power of perseverance!)

Special thanks to his “village” of supporters, Mayo, U of M, St. Cloud Hospital, VA, Good Shepherd and Assumption Nursing Homes, and CentraCare Hospice.

Remember we “Gotta-be” all the emotions we experience because that means you’re living life to the fullest.