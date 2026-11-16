SARTELL — Vernon “Vern” D. Leitch, 92, of Sartell, died Thursday, November 12, 2026, at home surrounded by his family.

Vern was born March 12, 1934, in Fergus Falls to Willmar and Alice (Skalstad) Leitch. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany, earned a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University and a doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado, and taught high school in Barrett and Hibbing. He spent 30 years as a mathematics education professor at St. Cloud State University, where he also helped start the faculty union and served as its president. He enjoyed the outdoors, bridge, Husky basketball, projects at the family cabin, and volunteering in his church community.

Details of a celebration of life will be announced. A private interment will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann; children Elizabeth Leitch-Sell, Gayle Kelly, Steve Leitch and Laurie Leitch; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Willmar Leitch; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

The Week That Was: In Photos (Nov. 13, 2026)

Read the full obituary: Benson Funeral Home