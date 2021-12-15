Verna M. Koep, 84, Sauk Rapids

August 19, 1937 - December 11, 2021

Verna Martha (Bendickson) Koep, age 84, passed away peacefully at her home on December 11, 2021. Funeral Services for her and her husband, Dennis Koep, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 17th at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. Pastor Steve Klemp will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Verna was born August 19, 1937 in Girard Township, Henning MN, to Edwin and Martha Bendickson. She was baptized as an infant into the Christian faith by Rev. J. L. Drage in Henning on November 9, 1937. She renewed her baptismal vow through the Rite of Confirmation by Rev. A. E. Beck at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Henning.

She attended her first school years at a rural school near Henning and the remaining years at the Henning Public School, graduating in 1955. After graduation, she enrolled at the Fergus Falls School of Beauty Culture, and pursued a career in hairdressing and cosmetology. After graduating from beauty school, she was employed at the Vanity Beauty Salon in Henning MN, until her marriage to Dennis Koep in 1957, when they moved to Grand Forks, ND. They lived in various parts of North and South Dakota while on road construction before moving to Brainerd, MN, where they lived for 5-1/2 years. In 1968, she and her husband and children moved to Sauk Rapids MN, where they have resided up to the present time.

Along with her many years as a wife, mother and homemaker, Verna was a Girl Scout leader for 3 years. She then became employed full-time at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Nursing Home for 12 years. Upon retirement, she then assisted her husband in operating a telephone book delivery route for several years. She was very skilled in sewing for her family in the early years when they were growing up. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN and then became a long time member of Love of Christ Lutheran Church, St. Cloud MN. She enjoyed singing with the Prayer and Praise Fellowship at church. She enjoyed reading Christian books and non-fiction stories about real life people. She loved all kinds of music, especially Gospel and country, and music from the big bands. She enjoyed many trips with her husband in their motorhome traveling to the east, west and southern United States. Her main attractions were Virginia Beach VA, Pigeon Forge TN, and attending various shows in Branson, MO. Other favorite places were The Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, MO and the music theaters in Mountain View, AR. She will always be remembered with the most uplifting laughter and joy in all things.

Verna is survived by her children, David (Sandra) Koep of Rice, Marla (Terry) Elness of Sauk Rapids, Brenda (David) Hallman of Maple Grove, and Sandra (Wayne) Rymer of Alexandria; six grandchildren: Kyle, Drew, Candice, Kelly, Jordan and Megan; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother Merlin Bendickson, sister-in-law Joyce Bendickson, and husband, Dennis, on November 29, 2021.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.