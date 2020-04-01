Verlin J. Dietman, 88, St. Cloud

August 10, 1931 - March 30, 2020

Verlin Dietman, age 88, a man of deep faith, was welcomed into heaven at his home with his loving family by his side on March 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Assumption Mausoleum, St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Verlin was born August 10, 1931 in Rockville, MN to Raymond and Veronica (Klaverkamp) Dietman. He grew up in Rockville and graduated from Technical High School in 1949. He proudly served in the Navel Reserves from 1950 to 1958. He married Joanne Johnston in Mankato, MN October 6, 1956. He was a talented master carpenter building homes, designing and building furniture as well as remodeling both homes and commercial space for over 40 years. He designed and single-handedly built a home for the love of his life and bride of 63 years where together they raised 4 children who all respected and adored him for his kind heart, gentleness, guiding-hand and generosity. He worked hard providing for his family and created many special memories. He was an entrepreneur opening Rockville’s Dietman’s Drive Inn in 1952-1955. After working for Cy Kuefler for many years, Verlin & his son started Dietman, Inc. in 1984 until he retired in 2001. During these years he patiently taught many men his trade. Verlin and Joanne were blessed with 19 winters together in Arizona. Together they enjoyed entertaining many good friends at their homes in both Minnesota and Arizona. His talents extended to gardening and landscape design and tending to his citrus trees. His home was a testament to his creative talent and perfection work ethic. He was a good friend to many who will miss him deeply.

Verlin is survived by wife Joanne (Johnston), children David (Cari) of St. Augusta, Pam (Brian) Sieben of Castle Rock, CO, Sherryl (Rick) Schmid of St. Cloud, and Nancy (Gary) Sampson of Motley. Eleven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bernelda Burger.

Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be scheduled and posted in the paper after Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.