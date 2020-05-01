Verla Helmin, 85, Sauk Rapids

July 22, 1934 - April 30, 2020

Verla Helmin age 85 of Sauk Rapids passed away April 30, 2020 at her home. Private Entombment will 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Rev Virgil Helmin will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Verla Mae Helmin was born July 22, 1934 in Mayhew Lake to Edward and Clara (Lehman) Montag. She married Richard Helmin on September 28, 1954 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. She later graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. The couple lived in Gilman for 10 years before moving to Sauk Rapids where they lived all their married life. Verla worked at Fingerhut for 3 years and later for Frigidaire Manufacturing for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. She was a life member of Union 623. Verla was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was a greeter for many years and a member of the Christian Women's Society. Verla enjoyed watching nature programs on channel 2 TV; watching Lawrence Welk; listening to country music and watching birds come to her feeders. She loved all small animals, tame or wild and no kitty ever left her yard without a free meal.

She is survived by her nieces; Suzanne Emslander and Peggy Koepp who always took very good care of her, as well as many other nieces and nephews, especially Wyatt Montag who visited her often. She is also survived by her special friend, Carla Kuklock and Darlene Schwintek and Godchildren: Suzanne Emslander, James Montag and Richard Kobilka. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard of 65 years on December 28, 2017 as well as 8 brothers and 3 sisters: Arthur, Wilfred, Lourence, Norbert, Roman, Edwin, Walter, Clarence, Agnes, Mildred Kobilka, Lorraine Vollbrect and Godchild, Marilyn Riedman. Memorial are preferred to the Poor Clare's Monastery.