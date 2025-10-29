August 29, 1929 – October 24, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, for Verda M. Reinke, age 96 of Avon, who passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Reverend Julius Beckermann, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Verda was born on August 9, 1929 in Lastrup, Minnesota to Bruno and Christine (Donnay) Kahlhamer. She graduated from Albany High School. Verda married Donald E. Reinke in 1948. Verda worked for Fingerhut and Cash Wise Foods. She was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon.

Verda enjoyed reading, knitting and walks. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family.

Verda is survived by her daughters, Cheri of Avon, Rhonda (David) Panek of Albany, Kevin (Nancy) Reinke of Baxter, Karen (Mike) Kmitch of Avon; honorary daughter, Marlys (Al) Stocker of Albany; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Olson and Mary (Ralph) Mueller; sisters-in-law, Sharon Janski and Shelby Heitzman; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2003; daughter, Pam in 2013; son, Keith in 2023; son-in-law, Ron; great-granddaughters, Aaliyah and Alexis Kalla; siblings; Norman Kalhamer, Rick Kalhamer, Auralia Cimenski.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Horizon Health Team and Mother of Mercy Nursing Home for all the care given to Verda.