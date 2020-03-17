Valeria Roeder, 91, St. Joseph

July 17, 1928 - March 12, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Valeria Roeder, age 91 of St. Joseph who passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Heritage Hall Parish Center in St. Joseph. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Valeria was born July 17, 1928 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Joseph and Margaret (Weyland) Reber. She married Sylvester J. “Ves” Roeder on June 17, 1952 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph and together they had three boys. Valeria was employed by Brown & Bigelow and NSP in the Twin Cities and after her marriage she was employed by St. Joseph Parish for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and served as an election judge in St. Joseph.

Valeria enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and was an avid Minnesota sports fan. She was a very devote faith driven Catholic. Her joy came from caring for others and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Valeria is survived by her sons, Bob (Deb) of Black Canyon City, Arizona, Jim (Jane) of St. Paul and Ray (Brenda) of St. Cloud; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sylvester; brothers, Harold, Roman, Gary, Elmer and Donald “Snookie”; sisters, Delphine Super and Dorothy Marthaler.