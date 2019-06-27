Valarian “Larry” Frank, 69, St. Nicholas

February 13, 1950 - June 26, 2019

Valarian “Larry” Frank passed away at Hilltop Nursing Home in Watkins, MN on June 26, 2019. Valarian was born on February 13, 1950 to Wilfred and Mary Ann (Becker) Frank.

Larry worked as a farmer, for Jack Frost Hatchary and for Wacosa. He loved working on the farm which enabled his parents to remain on the farm for many years. He loved gardening, bird watching, raising Spitz dogs, and doing puzzles.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann; siblings: Theresa Nohner, Donna (Dan) Theis, Mary (Bob) Theis, Rose Nierenhausen, Arne (Deanna) Frank, Nick (Jean) Frank, and Dan (Nancy) Frank.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wilfred; his brothers-in-law, Ken Nohner and Mark Nierenhausen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Valarian “Larry” Frank, age 69. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Larry’s family would like to thank Coborn’s Cancer Center, CentraCare clinics, Stang Precision, Paynesville Ambulance and Rescue, Hilltop Nursing Home, and St. Croix Hospice for their care.