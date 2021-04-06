UMass Loses 4 Players for Frozen Four Semifinals
PITTSBURGH -- The Massachusetts men's hockey team will be without four of their players on Thursday for the national semifinals due to COVID-19 contract tracing protocols.
Carson Gicewicz, Henry Graham, Jerry Harding and Filip Lindberg will be forced to sit out the game.
The Minutemen will take on two-time defending champion Minnesota-Duluth in the national semifinals on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in a rematch of the 2019 NCAA championship game.
The winner will advance to Saturday's national championship game against either St. Cloud State or Minnesota State-Mankato.
The Huskies versus Mavericks semifinal is at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.
