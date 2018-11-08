Two Men Sick, 50 Pigs Dead After Noxious Fumes Exposure [VIDEO]

SAUK CENTRE -- Authorities responded to a Stearns County pig barn after reports of a possible exposure of noxious fumes.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fiedler Finishing in Getty Township, about five miles south of Sauk Centre.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says 27-year-old Robert Alverson , of Osakis, and 31-year-old Bradley Kettering , of Glenwood, were working inside the pig barn agitating and pumping manure.

While working the men found about 50 dead pigs inside. They opened the curtains to the barn to ventilate the contaminated area, but started to feel ill, showing symptoms associated with hazardous gas exposure.

The St. Cloud Hazmat Team was called in to assist the scene. Further investigation shows no hazardous gases were found in or around the barn. It's believed hydrogen sulfide gases caused the illness of the men and the death of the pigs.

Authorities says both men were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital to be treated for the exposure.

The owner of the business, 40-year-old Paul Fiedler , says the barn has about 5,000 pigs and it does not appear any other animals were harmed.