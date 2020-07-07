Two Men Sent to Prison For Injuring Minnesota Trooper

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men from Milwaukee Wisconsin were sentenced today for an attack on a Minnesota State Trooper.

30-year-old Montrell Smith and 31-year-old Anthony Enriquez both earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and felony drug charges stemming from the incident along I-90 in Blue Earth County on December 20, 2018. Smith was sentenced to 84 months in prison while Enriquez was given an 86 month sentence.

Court records indicate they were in a car that was stopped by Trooper Doug Rauenhorst, who was seriously injured when Smith drove off while the trooper was partially inside the vehicle. While he was being dragged, Rauenhorst attempted to grab the car’s shifter and put it into neutral but ended up falling onto the roadway after Smith and Enriquez began punching him.

Both men were later arrested at a bar in downtown Albert Lea after the vehicle was found abandoned nearby. Before ditching the vehicle, the two men were accused of throwing bricks of marijuana out of it. Those bricks were recovered by investigators and weighed a total of 16 pounds.

