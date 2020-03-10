Two Hurt in Rear-End Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a chain reaction crash in Sherburne County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 171st Avenue in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 36-year-old Louis Workman, of Hertel, Wisconsin, was heading west on Highway 10 when he rear-ended a Ford Edge stopped at the intersection, causing it to hit a third vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, 73-year-old Dennis Castle of Zimmerman, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Workman was also taken to Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle were not hurt.

