Two From St. Cloud Hurt in Car Crash in Northern Minnesota

CHISHOLM -- Two people from St. Cloud were hurt in a crash up in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 169 near Chisholm.

Forty-three-year-old Eric Swanstrom of St. Cloud was driving his car southbound when he lost control and hit the concrete barrier. Troopers say the road were wet at the time of the crash.

Swanstrom and his passenger, 39-year-old Jennifer Jefferson of St. Cloud, were both taken to Hibbing Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.