Twins Trade Tyler Austin to the Giants

The Twins have traded first baseman Tyler Austin to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league outfielder Malique Ziegler. Austin was designated for assignment Saturday when the Twins added pitcher Chase DeJong to the 25-man roster. Austin was just 1-4 this season with the Twins after hitting 9 home runs in just 35 games for the Twins last season.

Ziegler is a 22-year outfielder who hasn't played above Class A yet in his career. The Twins are off today before starting a 2-game series in New York against the Mets Tuesday night at 6:05, pregame on WJON at 5:30.