Twins Top Pirates Tuesday

The Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 Tuesday afternoon in Grapefruit League action at Hammond Stadium. The Twins are now 3-2 on the spring.

Eddie Rosario paced the Twins offense with a pair of hits, including a double, while driving in one run. Ehire Adrianza added a pair of hits for Minnesota as well.

Tyler Duffey started the game for Minnesota, allowing no runs and no hits with two walks issued and three strikeouts. Reliever Jake Reed struck out the side in the eighth inning.

The Twins will head to Clearwater Wednesday for a game with the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m.