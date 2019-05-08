Twins Shutout Jays Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 Tuesday night in Toronto. The win improves Minnesota to 22-12 on the season, four games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

Twins starter Jose Berrios blanked the Blue Jays for seven innings while allowing just four hits while striking out five batters. Berrios (6-1) did not issue a walk in the win, which is his fifth straight.

Minnesota catcher Mitch Garver provided most of the offense Tuesday, with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. The former St. Cloud River Bat finished the game 3-3.

The Twins will wrap up their three-game series in Toronto Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 on AM 1240, WJON.