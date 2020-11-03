Twins Pitcher Maeda Named Cy Young Award Finalist
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda has been named one of three American League Cy Young Award finalists. The 2020 season was the righty's first with the Twins after a trade with the Dodgers.
Maeda, 32, finished the abbreviated season with a 6-1 record and 2.70 earned run average while striking out 80 batters in 66.2 innings pitched.
Despite the strong numbers, Maeda is considered a longshot to win the award, which is instead expected to go to Cleveland's Shane Bieber.
Bieber posted a 8-1 record and 1.63 ERA with 122 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings in 2020.
The third finalist is Toronto's Hyun-Jin Ryu, who posted a 5-2 record with a 2.69 ERA.