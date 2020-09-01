Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins are currently weathering a six game losing skid and have fallen to third place in the American League Central standings. The Twins are now 20-16 on the season with 24 games remaining.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON Tuesday to discuss the skid, Rich Hill's short starts, the bullpen's stamina at this point, Byron Buxton and Josh Donaldson's returns, expectations for Michael Pineda and another quiet trade deadline.

