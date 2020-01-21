Twins Caravan Hits St. Cloud Monday

Nearly 400 Twins fans braved the cold to pack River's Edge Convention Center Monday night for the Twins Winter Caravan. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, general manager Thad Levine, pitcher Randy Dobnak and former Twins great Dan Gladden were among those on hand to sign autographs and greet fans.

"Every time you get a chance to touch and feel the fans, you are reminded that's exactly what we are doing every day, when we are in the office thinking about ways to improve the team, the reason you are doing it is for the fans," Levine said.

"I know that I find it extremely rewarding when I get to field questions of the fans, these types of events illuminate that," Levine said. "We sit up there and we think we know the direction of the fans, we want to be connected to them, we never want to lose sight of that and these types of events really make you feel grounded in the heartbeat of the fan base."

Proceeds from the Twins Winter Caravan went to local youth baseball and softball programs.