Twins Beat Boston Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 6-5 Tuesday night in Boston. Minnesota has now won nine of its past ten games to improve to 86-52 on the season.

The Twins jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to an RBI single and home run from Miguel Sano, a two-run triple from Jake Cave and a Nelson Cruz home run. However, Boston chipped away at the Twins' lead and put the tying run on second base in the bottom of the ninth before Taylor Rogers nailed down the save.

The win, combined with Cleveland's loss to the White Sox Tuesday, means the Twins' lead in the American League Central division is up to 6.5 games.

The Twins will take on the Red Sox again Wednesday night at Fenway Park. The game can be heard on WJON beginning with the pregame show at 5:30.