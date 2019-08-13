Twins Announce 2020 Schedule
The Minnesota Twins released their schedule for the 2020 season on Monday afternoon. The Twins can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.
Minnesota will open the season with a West Coast road swing beginning on March (yes, March) 26th in Oakland. After four games with the Athletics, the Twins will head to Seattle for a trio of games with the Mariners.
The Twins will host the A's in their home opener on Thursday, April 2nd at 3:10. Other home highlights include visits from San Francisco (May 4-6), Colorado (June 26-28) and the Dodgers (July 28-29).