Twins Agree To Sign Hill, Bailey

According to the Athletic the Twins have come to terms on contracts with free agent starting pitchers Rich Hill and Homer Bailey. Terms of each deal have not been disclosed.

Hill is working his way back from elbow surgery and won't likely be available until next summer. Hill is a 39-year old 6'5 left handed pitcher who last season pitched in Los Angeles for the Dodgers. He threw 58 2/3 innings with a 4-1 record and a 2.45 ERA.

Homer Bailey is a 33-year old right handed pitcher. He pitched a combined 163 1/3 innings with Kansas City and Oakland last season. He had a 13-9 record with a 4.57 ERA. Bailey is 6'4 233 pounds.