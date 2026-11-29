BROOKLYN CENTER (WJON News) -- A new event in 2027 aims to bring Minnesota's board gaming community together. Twin Cities Tabletop Expo is connecting the state's rich board gaming culture by bringing publishers, designers, and hobbyists together for three days at the Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.

New Tabletop Expo Celebrates Minnesota's Board Game Culture

The expo will have open gaming, game events, giveaways, and an exhibitor hall packed with local publishers. Co-Organizer Jeremy Geenen says that he and his team wanted a convention to celebrate Minnesota's game designers and publishers:

"We just said, like, hey, no one has tried this before, so let's do it, so we kind of just got to talking and then what started with just an idea at Design Day has kind of turned into this, so we're launching April next year, so it's coming up quickly, and we're looking forward to it."

A Smaller, Affordable Con For Minnesota Board Game Lovers

Geenen says the expo's advantage is a smaller setting and being more affordable than other cons for both publishers and attendees.

Fans can get a Friday- or Sunday-only badge for $20, a weekend badge for $50, a deluxe badge for $100, or the All In option for $150.

Co-organizer Trevor Kirchner says there could be some surprises too:

"There will be some new releases coming to the event, so I would definitely keep an eye out for that. I think there's some new releases; I think there's a couple of new expansions to some games, but I don't have the inside scoop. I don't know what the details are."

Kirchner says they will have a lot of independent designers demoing and selling unique games as well. Twin Cities Table Top Expo runs from April 16th to the 18th next year at the Heritage Center.

Jeremy Geenen and Trevor are two of the three co-organizers of Twin Cities Tabletop Expo, and they joined WJON's bi-weekly show about board gaming, Table Talk, on Saturday to discuss the new convention. You can listen to the entire show below to find out more.

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