Tuesday’s Boys Hockey Playoff Matchups Set

D. Overlund
Here is a look at Tuesday's boys hockey section pairings after Saturday's play-in games were completed. WJON will air Sartell-St.Stephen @ Sauk Rapids Rice on Tuesday night.

Section 6A: 

Saturday: 
(6) Fergus Falls        9
(11) Breckenridge   0

(7) Prairie Center                 8
(10) Wadena-Deer Creek   2

(8) Little Falls           5
(9) Northern Lakes  1

Tuesday's Games: 

(6) Fergus Falls
@
(3) Apollo
5:15 PM

(7) Prairie Center
@
(2) Alexandria
7 PM

(5) Sartell-St.Stephen
@
(4) Sauk Rapids Rice
**WJON- 7 PM**

(8) Little Falls
@
(1) Cathedral
7:30 PM

Section 8AA

Saturday:
(8) River Lakes   9
(9) Becker           3

 Tuesday's Games:

(8) River Lakes
@
(1) Roseau
7 PM
(6) Monticello
@
(3) Brainerd
7 PM

(7) Tech
@
(2) Moorhead
7 PM

(5) Buffalo
@
(4) Bemidji
7 PM

