Tuesday’s Boys Hockey Playoff Matchups Set
Here is a look at Tuesday's boys hockey section pairings after Saturday's play-in games were completed. WJON will air Sartell-St.Stephen @ Sauk Rapids Rice on Tuesday night.
Section 6A:
Saturday:
(6) Fergus Falls 9
(11) Breckenridge 0
(7) Prairie Center 8
(10) Wadena-Deer Creek 2
(8) Little Falls 5
(9) Northern Lakes 1
Tuesday's Games:
(6) Fergus Falls
@
(3) Apollo
5:15 PM
(7) Prairie Center
@
(2) Alexandria
7 PM
(5) Sartell-St.Stephen
@
(4) Sauk Rapids Rice
**WJON- 7 PM**
(8) Little Falls
@
(1) Cathedral
7:30 PM
Section 8AA
Saturday:
(8) River Lakes 9
(9) Becker 3
Tuesday's Games:
(8) River Lakes
@
(1) Roseau
7 PM
(6) Monticello
@
(3) Brainerd
7 PM
(7) Tech
@
(2) Moorhead
7 PM
(5) Buffalo
@
(4) Bemidji
7 PM