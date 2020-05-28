Trying To Create Outdoor Masterpieces: The Flower Bench

DESIGNING MY FLOWER BENCH

This old bench has been sitting in my backyard since I bought my house a couple years ago. I kept thinking...Hmmmm...It's a cool old bench...Maybe I should have my Dad refurbish it so we can use it. I wonder what the previous owners used this bench for? Has this bench always been in bad shape? What could I do with this bench?

Then yesterday, my Father came over to help me transplant more Ferns, Irises, and Hostas from the family farm to my backyard, and it finally dawned on me; The previous owners probably didn't use this to sit on...they probably had it for garden designing purposes! How couldn't I see it before?

Now it's a little slow going...I'm still in the creative process...but I've cleaned off the bird poop and moved it from the backyard to my front porch and I'm trying to figure out how to properly display flowers on it. So if you have any ideas, I sure would like some help.

Please send your ideas to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.