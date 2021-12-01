DELICIOUS DISHES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Over the past weekend, I was invited to my boyfriend's Mothers home up in Cohasset, Minnesota, to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family. I think one of the most interesting and fun things to do is to try new foods you've never tried, let alone heard of before, and this year I was introduced to something absolutely delicious called "Sarma."

Not only was this a delicious, hearty dish, it was also pretty gosh darn healthy for you, at about 175 calories per roll.

WHAT IS 'SARMA?'

This tasty dish was a combination of cooked cabbage, sausage with seasonings, and sauerkraut. I was so impressed that I want to make this myself and share a recipe that I found online with you.

What is Sarma, you say? Sarma is actually considered a national dish in countries like Croatia, Bosnia, and Serbia, as well as many other countries. I've found several recipes online that vary depending on where it's made, but the video below was the closest I could find to the delicious Sarma that I was served this weekend This recipe is more of the Croatia cooking style and includes Sauerkraut and cooked cabbage.

HOW DO YOU MAKE SARMA?

Watch the video below to learn how to make Sarma.

CroAsian Kitchen&Life

INGREDIENTS

1 head of cabbage

500 g of grated sauerkraut

3/4 kg minced pork

1/4 kg minced beef

1/4 kg smoked bacon

(Mince some bacon with the beef)

2 eggs

1 large onion

1 cup of rice

1 can of tomato sauce

4 tsp red pepper powder

salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Steam the head of cabbage until the outer leaves are limp, cool slightly, and separate the leaves. (Save the outer leaves for later in the recipe). In a bowl, combine the beef, pork, rice and onion. You can add a little bit of water to help the mixture stick together better. To assemble the cabbage rolls, add two tablespoons of the meat mixture to the cabbage rolls. Fold the bottom of the cabbage leaf up over the meat. Fold the sides up and then roll away from you to encase completely. Repeat until all the meat is gone.

BAKING THE SARMA

Heat the oven to 350. Coarsely chop the remaining cabbage, (throwing away the core), and spread the chopped cabbage on the bottom of a casserole dish or dutch oven. Add the drained Sauerkraut.

Layer on the cabbage rolls.seam side down. Add the smoke bacon to the dish, between the cabbage rolls. Cover the rolls with the reserved outer cabbage leaves. Mix tomato sauce with water, and pour over the cabbage rolls until mixture is even with the top of the rolls, but NOT over the top.

Cover and bake for 1 hour. Reduce temperature to 325 and continue to bake for 2 more hours. Let sit 20 to 30 minutes before serving.

This recipe has a 4 star rating. Good luck making it, and if you do, please send me a picture of your dish, and let me know how much you love it.

Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com

