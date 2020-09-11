Trump, Biden Plan Dueling Visits to Minnesota Next Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will bring their presidential campaigns to Minnesota on Friday of next week.

The Trump campaign says the president will hold a rally at the Bemidji airport Friday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m.

The Biden campaign says the where and when of the former vice president's visit will be announced later.

Trump came within about 45,000 votes of carrying Minnesota in 2016. His campaign is trying to build on his support in greater Minnesota and the outer suburbs, while Biden is counting on strong Democratic turnout in the Twin Cities and inner suburbs.