Truck Fire Cause of Blaze At Country Hearth in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A fire in East St. Cloud last Friday has been ruled accidental. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to the Country Hearth Sales Center at 536 East St. Germain Street just after 7:30 p.m.

A fire department spokesman says part of the building is used as a maintenance garage, and the fire started in a truck that was parked inside the building.

The last person to leave the building that night left a couple of hours before the fire broke out, so no one was hurt.

There is no damage estimate yet and the extent of the damage to the building is still being assessed.