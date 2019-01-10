Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust Near Little Falls, Two Arrested

LITTLE FALLS -- Two people face drug related charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 10, south of Little Falls, just after 9:00 p.m.

During the stop, the deputy noticed items being thrown out the passenger side window. The items were found to be baggies and a pipe containing methamphetamine.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found an additional 10 grams of meth inside.

The driver, 37-year-old Jason Bailey of Long Prairie, and his passenger, 36-year-old Robert Devereaux of Swanville were arrested.

They are being held in the Morrison County Jail awaiting charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.