Tracy M. Berndt, 55, Zimmerman

July 24, 1966 - July 29, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Faith Community Lutheran Church LC-MS, 12566 255th Ave., Zimmerman, MN, for Tracy M. Berndt, age 55 of Zimmerman, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, August 2 at the church in Zimmerman and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery.

Tracy was born to Frank, Jr., and Rosalie (Ashton) Terebayza on July 24, 1966, in Grand Rapids. She attended and graduated from Hill City High School in 1984. Tracy married David Berndt on May 28, 2002, in the Hilltop Chapel, Palisade. She was an account representative for Smile Brands Dental, Blaine. Tracy enjoyed decorating their house, going up North to their land (their happy place), hunting, fishing, growing flowers, playing games, and laughing around a table or bonfire with family and friends. Mostly, her favorite was having her husband and daughters together and for being known as everyone’s Auntie.

Tracy is survived by her husband and soulmate, David; pride-of-her-life daughters, Maranda (Ryan Goke) of State College, PA and Kiara of Fargo, ND; mother, Rosie of Hill City; brothers, Jeff (significant other, Steph) Terebayza of Hill City and Michael (Stefanie) Terebayza of Camden, SC; mother-in-law, Carol of Isanti; brothers-in-law, John (Sherri) Berndt of Coon Rapids and Mark (Dawn) Berndt of Elk River; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank, Jr.; sister, Helen; and father-in-law, John.