Town Ball Weekly – September 6th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my ninth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, Sobieski Skis and the Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

Friday September 2nd thru Sunday September 4rd

ST. PATRICK IRISH 5 AVON LAKERS 4

(Saturday September 3rd)

The Irish, the Region 3C champions defeated the Section 8C runner-up Lakers. They collected eight hits, including a double and a walk off home run. This was in the round of eight, so close to the final four. The Irish come from behind, after trailing most of the game with a huge home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Collin Deck started on the mound for the Irish, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Trevor Divinski threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Ryan Friedges, he went 1-for-4 with the walk off home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Rhodes went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Matt Ambroz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Friedges went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ben Jaxdahl earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Kal Brochmer earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Jack Taxdahl and Jack Ulschmid both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers, was Mitch McIntyre, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Swanson (draftee from the Upsala Blue Jays) threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Elian Mezquita threw one inning, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Riley Voit went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Caleb Curry went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Reese Gregory went 2-for-5, Ryan Janzen went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Philippi went

1-for-4

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS/NISSWA LIGHTING

I had the Billygoats and the Lighting in my game summaries numerous times when they played the West Half of the Victory League. They made if to the championship versus a Victory League rival the Nisswa Lightning. They defeated the Region 7C runner up Waconia Lakers 8-5 on Saturday. A draftee from the Foley Lumberjacks, Righty Drew Beier threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. They defeated the Region 9C champions the Dumont Saints 13-4, with Drew Beier’s father Mike Beier (51 year old righty) threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Billygoats defeated the Section 7A Champions the Watertown Indians 6-4 on Sunday evening to advance to the Class A Championship. Ryan Chmielewski (Draftee righty Foley Lumberjacks) threw 6 2/3 innings in relief for Nisswa Lighting vs. New Ulm Brewers, He gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strike outs. Drew Beier started the championship game, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and four walks. Mike threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued one walk. Ryan Chmielewski threw two innings in relief for Nisswa, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

Thank you to all the Managers for their great support all season, to make this column possible. We hope to bring you the Central MN. Town Ball report to you once again next season. Thank you, Lynn and Roger