Today is National Voter Registration Day- Are You Registered?

NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION

Today is the day that we all push forward to get as many people as possible registered to vote. You may not think your vote matters, but in the BIG scheme of things, it DOES matter.

Getty Images

So tell your friends and neighbors that today is Voter Registration day, and challenge your family, friends, and the young to get registered.

It's also a great day to check your information in case you've moved, married, or just don't remember where your polling location will be.

If you would like to do any of the above, click HERE if you live in St. Cloud now and make sure you are ready to be counted come next November.