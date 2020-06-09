Today In St. Cloud Area Sports History- June 9th

The Pierz baseball team outlasted the Cathedral Crusaders 6-4 at Dick Putz Field in the Section 6AA Championship on this day in 2016. Pierz would go on to finish third in the state tournament that year.

ELSEWHERE:

1987- Cathedral beats Roseau at Municipal Stadium in St. Cloud in state baseball QF. Tom Meyer scores eventual game-winning run in bottom of the sixth.

1988- Rocori softball loses state QF matchup to Apple Valley 7-3.

1993- STMA baseball tops Cathedral 10-8 in Section 5A Championship at Dick Putz Field. The teams combined for 17 hits and seven errors.

2011- Cathedral tops Little Falls 1-0 in Section 6AA championship in nine innings. Tommy McMorrow drove in winning run, while Andrew Thome went the distance and allowed just one hit.