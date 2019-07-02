Timberwolves Sign Bell; Acquire 2 in Trade

The Timberwolves signed 6'9 power forward Jordan Bell to an offer sheet. The deal is reportedly 1-year $1.6 Million. Bell averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds a game last season with Golden State. Bell is a restricted free agent which means Golden State can match the offer.

Getty Images

The Wolves acquired 2 players in trade from Golden State Monday as well. The two are 6'1 27-year old point guard Shabazz Napier and 6'5 25-year old shooting guard Treveon Graham. Napier averaged 9.4 points and 2.6 assists a game playing with Brooklyn last season. Graham averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds a game playing with Brooklyn last season.