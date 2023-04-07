Three Things Every Minnesota Kid Gets In Their Easter Basket
Easter is definitely one of my favorite holidays for a number of reasons. First, it usually means that spring is FINALLY here (certainly the case this year), you get to go on a huge Easter egg hunt and you can enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal! What more could you want?
When I was a kid there were three staples I just knew I was going to get in my Easter basket every year. Like clockwork, I could count on receiving these things along with whatever other random items may be in there.
A KITE
Every year I would get a new kite in (or near) my Easter basket. I'm not sure why the tradition started but it was always a welcome addition to my stash. I see kites prominently displayed wherever the Easter stuff is sold, so I imagine this is a tradition in Minnesota.
It is always fun to get out and -attempt- to fly a kite when the weather starts getting nice. I say attempt because I am an abject failure at trying to fly kites.
SOME SPRING CLOTHES
My grandma was famous for getting me some spring clothes for my Easter basket, usually some shorts and some t-shirts. I remember my mom having a steadfast rule that I COULD NOT wear shorts to school until the temperature was 60 or higher at the time I went out to the school bus. So I had to just stare at those amazing Stussy shorts until that day came. The pain.
A CHOCOLATE BUNNY
My parents usually went with the somewhat deceiving hollowed chocolate bunny. You'd prepare your teeth for a big chomp, presuming to get through a thick pair of chocolate bunny ears but instead end up biting your tongue because the darn thing was hollow!