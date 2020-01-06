Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Foley

FOLEY -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Foley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 4 in Gilmanton Township.

Troopers say a pickup driven by 35-year-old Emily Shelton of Sauk Rapids was heading south on the county road when it went through a stop sign and struck another vehicle. Shelton and her two young passengers were not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle was 60-year-old Doreen Hanson of Donnelly. She, along with her two passengers two-year-old Nova Hanson and 29-year-old Carissa Hanson of Appleton, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.