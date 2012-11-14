Threats Derail Success at Anger Management Class

ST. PAUL (AP) - Anger management class didn't seem to work for a St. Paul man who's accused of threatening a child protection worker.

Forty-four-year-old Jerry Expose was ordered to complete the class as part of his sentence for threatening to kill his 6-year-old daughter, his ex-girlfriend and her unborn child.

Prosecutors in Ramsey County say Expose told a therapist in the class that the child protection worker was a barrier to getting his children back and that he would break her back or "have her taken out" if things didn't go his way.

A new complaint charges Expose with making terroristic threats against the child protection worker.