Thomas W. Radika, 50, Rice

September 23, 1974 - June 21, 2025

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 27, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Thomas W. Radika, age 50 of Rice who passed away Saturday at his home surrounded by his family after a short illness. Rev. Greg Valentine will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Tom was born September 23, 1974 in Hibbing to Ronald and Linda (Sellnow) Radika. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1993 and then SCSU with a degree in Marketing/ Business and lived in St. Paul after his college years working at Enterprise Rent A car for many years. He enjoyed baking, cooking, reading, gardening and flowers. Tom was an intelligent, selfless man who loved to visit, research topics and was always there to help others on “Tom’s time”.

Survivors include his parents, Ron and Linda of Rice; brother, Russ (Nicole) of Rice; nieces, Maci and Ellie; aunts and uncles, Steve Mannes of Hibbing, Vicki (Dan) Wolff of Hibbing, Colleen Oestreich of Hibbing, Jackie Stein of Range, WI, Mike (Janine) Sellnow of Stanchfield, Patti (Jim) Kovarik of Pine City; many cousins, special friends and he will also be missed by his companions, Jax and Cookie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and aunt, Kathy Mannes.

In lieu of flowers, give your child a hug and tell them you love them!

A special thank you to Moments Hospice, his cousin, Amber Kampen and special friend, Victoria Olson for the wonderful care and support provided to Tom.