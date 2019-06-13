Thomas “Tom” L. Rodgers, 61, Sauk Rapids

February 14, 1958 - June 10, 2019

Graveside services will be at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 18 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis for Thomas “Tom” L. Rodgers, 61 of Sauk Rapids who passed away at his home on Monday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Thomas Leonard Rodgers was born on February 14, 1958 in Kokomo, Indiana to George and Beverley (Johnson) Rodgers. Tom graduated from Southwest High School in Minneapolis and shortly after, joined the Marine Corps. Tom has lived in the Sauk Rapids area for over 20 years. He played American Legion baseball after his service in the Marines and enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River, playing guitar and singing. Tom was outgoing and it was easy for him to make small talk with anyone he met. He was always a very helpful person and had a very positive outlook on life.

Survivors include his brother and sister, Dan (Pauline) Rodgers of Anchorage, AK and Barb (Steve) Coleman of Minneapolis; nephew, Andrew Rodgers; and nieces, Emily (Brett) Duzenbery, Liv Coleman (Matt Lepinski), and Bliss Coleman (Joe Hutahaean). He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gary Rodgers.