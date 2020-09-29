Thomas R. Justin Jr., 61, St. Cloud

April 7, 1959 - September 28, 2020

Funeral services will be on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Thomas R. Justin Jr., 61, who passed away September 28th, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Father Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Friends and family may call one hour before the service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery.

Thomas was born April 7th, 1959 to Thomas Sr. and Mary Ann (Brown) Justin. Thomas worked in transportation with District 742 for over three decades. He enjoyed bowling, dogs (especially his dog Maggie), fishing, collectibles (toy cars and baseball cards), and SCSU Hockey. Thomas was always up for a good time with friends and family and he took great joy in finding a good deal.

Thomas is survived by his children, Adam Justin of New York Mills and Callie Justin of Rochester; his father Thomas Sr. (Betty Klein); sister, Patty (Tom); step brothers and sisters, Joyce (Greg), Mary Lou (Pat), Dick (Sue), Kathy (Dave), Tom (Anna), and Scott.