Thomas Koontz, 76, Clear Lake

September 24, 1942 - January 20, 2019

After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, Thomas Koontz, age 76, passed away on January 20, 2019 at Lakeside Oasis Hospice House in Buffalo, MN.

Tom was born to John and Harriet (Kordash) Koontz in 1942. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn of 53 years; two daughters, Kristine (John) and Jennifer (Braden); four grandchildren, Hannah, Ella, Finlay, and Theo; brother, Bob (Debra); and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jackie and Susan.

Tom graduated from East Rockford High School, Rockford, Illinois. He attended Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois, receiving a BS degree in Education. He then went on to receive an MS degree in Secondary Education from Rockford College, Rockford, Illinois.

Tom taught US History at East Rockford High School and at Apollo High School in St. Cloud, MN. He was a boy’s swim coach at both high schools. He also taught social studies and geography at South Junior High School and Technical High School in St. Cloud. He retired in 2001 after 36 years of teaching.

Tom and his family enjoyed a hobby farm for 20 years and also lake life for 25 years. Tom especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his beloved English Springer Spaniel, Emma.

He was very active at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater, MN. For 12 years his passion was to coordinate and participate in the Men’s Mexico Mission Trips to Children’s Haven International in Reynosa, Mexico.

A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 28, 2019 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Pastor Marlene Elmstrom will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Rejoice Lutheran Church. On the memo line, please indicate General Fund, Mortgage Fund, or Children’s Haven International Sponsorship Fund.

The family wants to thank the entire staff at Lakeside Oasis, Buffalo, MN and Guardian Angels/Cassia in Elk River, MN for the compassionate and loving care that Tom received.